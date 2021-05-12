Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
LON RUA opened at GBX 136.65 ($1.79) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.32 million and a PE ratio of -16.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.89. Rua Life Sciences has a 12-month low of GBX 80.70 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 180 ($2.35).
About Rua Life Sciences
