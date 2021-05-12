Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON RUA opened at GBX 136.65 ($1.79) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.32 million and a PE ratio of -16.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.89. Rua Life Sciences has a 12-month low of GBX 80.70 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 180 ($2.35).

About Rua Life Sciences

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

