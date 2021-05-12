Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.37.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

