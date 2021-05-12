Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Down to $26.15

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $24.87. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 3,876 shares traded.

RUBY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

