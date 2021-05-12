Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director E Follin Smith Sells 888 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ryder System stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.42. The stock had a trading volume of 609,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.99.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

