Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBRA. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

SBRA opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

