Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.10

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFSHF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

