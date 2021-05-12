Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.72). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.44) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAGE. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $74.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

