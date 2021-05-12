salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Boosted by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 143.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $213.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.99. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,205,206. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

