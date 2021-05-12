Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Given New $26.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of SBH opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sally Beauty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

