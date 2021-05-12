Salvatore Ferragamo’s (SFRGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Salvatore Ferragamo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SFRGY stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $11.85.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

