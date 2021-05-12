Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAXPY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sampo Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.