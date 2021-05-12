Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of Sanderson Farms worth $18,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

SAFM stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.35. 1,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,406. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.43. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $175.83. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.