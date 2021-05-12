Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,367 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 62,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $242.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

