Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.59 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,880 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,153 shares of company stock valued at $72,646,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $617.20 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.66 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $594.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,239.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $686.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

