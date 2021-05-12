Sandy Spring Bank Has $3.01 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $1,711,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $20,040,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.33.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $300.74 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.52 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

