Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,260 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 160,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 82,586 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.