Sandy Spring Bank Sells 250 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,044,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $245.78. The stock has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.