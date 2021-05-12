Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $132.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.57.

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day moving average of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,622.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,196,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $268,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,705 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 65,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 170,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

