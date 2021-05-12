SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $131.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.73.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.35. 7,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average is $126.89.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SAP by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after buying an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 11,172.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after buying an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after buying an additional 262,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in SAP by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 951,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after buying an additional 173,150 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.