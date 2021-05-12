SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $131.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.73.
SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.
Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.35. 7,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average is $126.89.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SAP by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after buying an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 11,172.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after buying an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after buying an additional 262,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in SAP by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 951,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after buying an additional 173,150 shares during the last quarter.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
