Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $459 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.06 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPNS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,444. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

