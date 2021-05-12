Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Woodward worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 333.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Woodward by 272.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.07. 3,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,382. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.12. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $240,713.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,512 shares of company stock valued at $15,977,354 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

