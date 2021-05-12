Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $6.52 on Wednesday, reaching $409.35. 546,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,612. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.