Savant Capital LLC Sells 2,094 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.80. 5,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,046. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

