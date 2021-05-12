Savaria (TSE:SIS) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Savaria (TSE:SIS) was upgraded by National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIS. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th.

Get Savaria alerts:

SIS traded up C$0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.74. The company had a trading volume of 232,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,615. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 36.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$11.60 and a 1-year high of C$19.57.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,368,750. Also, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total transaction of C$431,072.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,274,476.40. Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $1,330,370 over the last ninety days.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.