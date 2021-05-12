SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,815,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,356,000 after buying an additional 386,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 526,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 128,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $291.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.95. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,942.87 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.45.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

