Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Position Lowered by 55I LLC

55I LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,332,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $803,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.98.

