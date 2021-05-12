Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,566,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after buying an additional 281,093 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 267,491 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 263,403 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 205,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,807. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

