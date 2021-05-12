Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,494,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 246,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 281,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.00.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

