Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.80. 79,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,432. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

