Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Price Target Increased to GBX 100 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Science in Sport (LON:SIS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.65% from the company’s previous close.

SIS opened at GBX 72.65 ($0.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.09. Science in Sport has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 73 ($0.95).

In related news, insider Tim Wright bought 14,000 shares of Science in Sport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £8,680 ($11,340.48).

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, and sports and fitness enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

