Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.95. 1,216,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,769. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Union Gaming Research boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.