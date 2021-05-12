Scott William Drake Sells 38,641 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,133.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott William Drake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AtriCure alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $354,364.12.

ATRC stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AtriCure by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATRC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.