Seaport Global Securities Downgrades Ferro (NYSE:FOE) to Neutral

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

FOE traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 492,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferro in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

