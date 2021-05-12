Second Sight Medical Products Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 24,228 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,091% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,035 call options.

NASDAQ:EYES traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. 1,786,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,949,088. Second Sight Medical Products has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 874.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 339,232 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

