SEEN Market Cap Hits $5.83 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. SEEN has a market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $7,163.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SEEN has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for about $8.28 or 0.00015837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00084316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.06 or 0.01073480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00114222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.09 or 0.10199991 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

