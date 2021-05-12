Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.
SIGI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $78.99.
In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SIGI. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.
Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.