Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,748. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIGI. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.