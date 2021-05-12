Sentinel Chain 24 Hour Volume Hits $84,563.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $532,333.20 and $84,563.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00085634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.00808305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

SENC is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.