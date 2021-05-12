Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Down to $22.29

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.29, but opened at $21.33. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 5,311 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,056,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,797,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

