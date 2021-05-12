Sfmg LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 143,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 120,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $184.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $142.36 and a 52-week high of $187.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.15.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

