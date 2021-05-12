Sfmg LLC Grows Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,177 shares of company stock worth $4,406,501. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter stock opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

