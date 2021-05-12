Sfmg LLC Purchases 7,138 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $398,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $55,565,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $11,482,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $142,365,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of PLTR opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

