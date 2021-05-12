Sfmg LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Matador Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,810 shares of company stock valued at $75,456 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Shares of MTDR opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $30.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

