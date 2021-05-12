Sfmg LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Square by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock valued at $303,249,795 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ stock opened at $220.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $283.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.79. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 350.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

