SHIELD One Day Volume Reaches $239.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 46% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $277,210.34 and approximately $239.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,544.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.42 or 0.07561599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.68 or 0.02646798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.23 or 0.00654935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00186953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.43 or 0.00816647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.60 or 0.00664773 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $358.93 or 0.00658044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007155 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

