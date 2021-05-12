Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $985.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report sales of $985.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $874.08 million. Shopify reported sales of $714.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,110.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 707.14, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a one year low of $685.00 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,148.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,144.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,256,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 104.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,826,000 after acquiring an additional 281,731 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

