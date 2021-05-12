Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64. The company has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

