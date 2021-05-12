Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%.

Sientra stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.17. 2,716,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,878. Sientra has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $354.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

Get Sientra alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sientra stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Sientra as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.