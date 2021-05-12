SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 148,257 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,914,023. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $528.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.53 and a 12-month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.