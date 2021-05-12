SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.