SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT opened at $209.24 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.23 and a 1-year high of $217.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.72 and a 200 day moving average of $184.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.